Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 259,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,486. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 231.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

