EOS (EOS) Tops One Day Volume of $202.68 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $202.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 997,048,919 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

