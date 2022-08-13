EOS Force (EOSC) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $165,618.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

