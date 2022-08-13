Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

NYSE:ELS opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

