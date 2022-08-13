Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 12,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 289,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Erasca Stock Up 15.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Erasca Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Erasca by 202.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Erasca by 103.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.