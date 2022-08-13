Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 12,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 289,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Erasca Stock Up 15.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
