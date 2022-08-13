Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.8 %

ERO stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $980.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

