Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. 171,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 361,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Eros Media World Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Eros Media World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eros Media World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros Media World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.