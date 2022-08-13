EtherGem Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $132,084.13 and approximately $998.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063527 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

