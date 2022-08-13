Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

