Evercore ISI Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $60.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.62.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,804,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204,288 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

