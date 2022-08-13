Evercore ISI Increases Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $98.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

Post Stock Up 1.4 %

POST stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Post by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

