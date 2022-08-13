Evercore ISI Increases Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $98.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

Post Stock Up 1.4 %

POST stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Post by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.