Evercore ISI Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $90.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.58.

PRU stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

