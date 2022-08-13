Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

