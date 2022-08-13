Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 63.2% in July

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Ferrovial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRRVY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

