Fetch.ai Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $76.24 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

