Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.62 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,230. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $291,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.