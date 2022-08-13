Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

