Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

