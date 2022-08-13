Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 122,498 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,498 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $164,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

