Fiera Capital Corp Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.02.

