Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $518.59 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.73.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

