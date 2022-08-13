Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of FNCH opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.39.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 592.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.