Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of FNCH opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 592.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

