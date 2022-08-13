First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

