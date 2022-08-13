First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First High-School Education Group worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FHS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. First High-School Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First High-School Education Group ( NYSE:FHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

