First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in July

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 234,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.