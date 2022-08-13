First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FEP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,013. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Stories

