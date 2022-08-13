First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $46.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

