First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 7,500 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $210,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,059 shares in the company, valued at $21,996,127.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

First Western Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,512,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Western Financial by 268.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,504 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

