First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 7,500 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $210,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,059 shares in the company, valued at $21,996,127.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ MYFW opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
