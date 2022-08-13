Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $101.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

