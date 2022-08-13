Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 6.30 and a 200-day moving average of 6.66. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.82 and a twelve month high of 7.97.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortitude Gold (FTCO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.