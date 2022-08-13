ForTube Market Cap Hits $15.53 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $2.86 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063527 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

