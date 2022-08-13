Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 318 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.