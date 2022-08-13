Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 14,509 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 4,356,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

