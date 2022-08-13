Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $456,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,682 shares of company stock worth $902,630. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

