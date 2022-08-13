Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $501,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. 2,494,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

