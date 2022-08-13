Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $516,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

