Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,950,000 after buying an additional 1,715,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

