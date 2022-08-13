Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $532,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,209,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.