Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 378 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.55. 260,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

