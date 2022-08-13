Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 52,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. 21,964,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

