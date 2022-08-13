Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Signature Bank by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $206.41. 322,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.29.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

