Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 407,423 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 232,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

