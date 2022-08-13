FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 18,811.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.8% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HERA stock remained flat at $9.85 on Friday. 105,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.87.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.