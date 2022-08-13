FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $4.21 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.21 billion and approximately $325.89 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $31.28 or 0.00128246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,389.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004366 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,467,939 coins and its circulating supply is 134,598,602 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

