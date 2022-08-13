Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 734 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

PNC opened at $174.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.