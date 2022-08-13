FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0085 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $93.21 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00063857 BTC.

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

