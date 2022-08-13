Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.22 million and $108,401.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,250,267 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

