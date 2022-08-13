FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $611,639.09

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $611,639.09 and approximately $737.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00267481 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 623,785,045 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
