Gaj Finance (GAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $19,053.20

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $19,053.20 and $279.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00037999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
