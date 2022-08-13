Gaj Finance Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $19,798.75 and approximately $460.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014735 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038875 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.